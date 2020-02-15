Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010428 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001812 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

