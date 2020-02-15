Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009890 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

