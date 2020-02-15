Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

