Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

