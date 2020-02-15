Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $45.76 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

