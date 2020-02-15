AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

