Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Aptiv worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,010,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,560. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.