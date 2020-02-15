Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

