Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Tops $25.03 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00007830 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $32,225.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,223,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX, AirSwap, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

