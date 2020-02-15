Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms have commented on ARAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aravive by 463,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,340. Aravive has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

