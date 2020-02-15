ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 94.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $20,904.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 298.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00476635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.32 or 0.06270917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00072716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ARCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.