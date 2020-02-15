ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.13% of ArcBest worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 141.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 306,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.89. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

