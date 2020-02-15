Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.57 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, BitMart, OKEx, DragonEX, Cobinhood, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

