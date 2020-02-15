ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 2,479,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,209. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

