Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Archrock by 12,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

