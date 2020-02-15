Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 309,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 373,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCE traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,988. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

