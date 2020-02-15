Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

