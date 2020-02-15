Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

