Arion (ARION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $133.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Arion has a market cap of $76,929.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,930,134 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

