Arqma Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $23,456.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,987.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.02705727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.38 or 0.04518076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00798713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00916163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00105232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00657345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,647,360 coins and its circulating supply is 3,602,817 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.