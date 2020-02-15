ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

