Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,457 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.56% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,050,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 193.28%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

