Asgard Hits Market Capitalization of $38,744.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last week, Asgard has traded 84.4% lower against the dollar. Asgard has a total market cap of $38,744.00 and approximately $1,957.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.