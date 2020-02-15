Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd’s analysis:

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd alerts:

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.