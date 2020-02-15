AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 6,665,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,135. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

