ATBCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,033.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $94,440.00 and $53,033.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,991.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.04522260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00775122 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

