ATC Coin Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $3,885.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00786991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

