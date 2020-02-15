ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $246.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

