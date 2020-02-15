Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $1.22 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

