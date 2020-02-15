Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,693 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

