Augur One Day Volume Reaches $38.02 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $15.45 or 0.00155769 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, ABCC, GOPAX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $169.98 million and $38.02 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bitsane, Binance, Livecoin, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia, Kraken, Poloniex, Koinex, Liqui, ABCC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Zebpay, Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitBay, Ethfinex, GOPAX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

