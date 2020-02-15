Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.