Aurora (AOA) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $14.07 million and $2.86 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.