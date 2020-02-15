AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE AN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

