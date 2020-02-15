AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $13.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.21. 198,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,132.88. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $886.95 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

