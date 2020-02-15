Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 750,400 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AXGT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 79,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.