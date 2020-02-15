Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

