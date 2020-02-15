AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of AZZ worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $322,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

