B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 292.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,738,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 2,785,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,003. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

