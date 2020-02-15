BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BA stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 643.20 ($8.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,690,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

