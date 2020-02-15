Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.54).

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,939 shares of company stock worth $4,210,839.

Shares of LON:BBY traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 293.40 ($3.86). 3,505,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.60 ($3.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.