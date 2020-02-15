Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

