Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Banco de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,126. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

