Banyan Network (BBN) Price Up 19% Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market cap of $274,872.00 and $100.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.