Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 56,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

