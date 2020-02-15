Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,638.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bata has a market capitalization of $61,638.00 and $210.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

