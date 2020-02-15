Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Laurentian decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,949. The firm has a market cap of $809.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

