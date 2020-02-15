Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $102,391.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Beacon has a total market cap of $102,391.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00282106 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016283 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,299,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,165,062 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.