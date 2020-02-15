Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 842.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

