Beam Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.55 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $46.21 million and approximately $45.55 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,402,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

